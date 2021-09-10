Madhya Pradesh: NTA releases provisional answer keys of CET

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency, which conducted common entrance test (CET)-2021 on behalf of Devi Ahilya Vishwavdiyalaya (DAVV), on Thursday released provisional answer keys along with question paper with recorded response.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer keys, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA said in a public notice.

Students can challenge the answer keys till 5 pm on September 11.

The payment of the processing fee can be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI up to 7 pm on September 11.

“No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” NTA clarified.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts.

“If found correct, the answer keys will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after the deadline is exhausted,” the public notice read.

CET-2021, a gateway to admission in 41 self-financed courses of DAVV, was conducted in computer-based mode in two phases. The first phase exam was conducted on August 31 and second phase exam on September 4.

NTA may release CET results before September 20.

