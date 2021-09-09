Madhya Pradesh: Now, body of man dying from power shock embedded in sludge to revive him

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In another weird incident, a group of residents in a hamlet in Dhar district laid the body of a man in sludge to resuscitate him after he died of electric shock, source said on Thursday.

This happened on the heels of an incident in Guna district, where the body of a man, who died after drowning in a river, was hung upside down from a branch of a tree. The purpose was to revive him.

In Dhar,the incident took place at Moti Nagar of Sagaur on Wednesday.

Two persons identified as Salam, 30 and Irfan, 30 were working at an under construction building. Accidently, they came into contact with a power supply line and got electricuted. The duo fell to the ground.

While Irfan sustained serious injuries, Salman died on the spot. Some villagers suggested to covere Salman’s body with sludge to revive him.

According to eyewitnesses, the body was kept in sludge for over an hour. Later, a police team, on getting information, rushed to the spot and persuaded the villagers.

In charge of Sagaur police station Rajendra Singh Bhadauriya said that villagers covered the body with mud believing to resuscitate him. “We explained to them that this is medically not possible. The body has been handed over to family after autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” Bhadauriya said.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 04:28 PM IST