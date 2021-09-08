Madhya Pradesh: Now, you can apply for JEE Advanced from Sept 11-16

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants will be able to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 from 10.00 am on September 11 to 5.00 pm on September 16. The last date for payment of fee of registered candidates according to the brochure is September 17.

The new information brochure for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, 2021, was released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Students can check the updated brochure on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The updated information brochure gives information about the changes for applicants who registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 and foreign candidates. It also introduced the changes in certificate formats.

Foreign national candidates (including OCI/PIO card-holders) who have studied or are studying abroad at the 10+2 level (or equivalent) can also register for the JEE Advanced, 2021.

The JEE Advanced examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours’ duration each. Appearing for both the papers is compulsory.

Students from 2020 attempt

According to the updated JEE Advanced, 2021, information brochure, students who had registered themselves for the JEE Advanced 2020 paper but were absent for both the papers—Paper 1 and Paper 2—are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced, 2021. Such candidates do not need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for the JEE Advanced 2021.

However, such students will be required to register themselves and pay the registration fees. Also, these students will not be considered part of the total number of students who would qualify from the JEE Main 2021 and they will be treated additionally.

Students who did not appear for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam and wish to appear this year will be required to fill in their JEE Advanced 2020 login id, JEE Advanced 2020 roll number, or JEE Advanced registration number along with their date of birth.

Documents to be submitted

Students who are applying for the JEE Advanced exam are required to submit all requested documents, including Class 10 and 12 marksheets, caste certificate and physical disability certificate (if mentioned).

Applicants must keep checking the official website for all the updates and details.

Steps to register for JEE Advanced:

1. Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced, 2021, application link

3. Fill online registration form and create login details

4. Upload scanned certificates, including photographs, signature, photo identity proof and others

5. Pay the fee and submit

6. Take a printout for future reference

