Watch video: Villagers ransack police station after youth dies in Jail, over dozen policemen sustain injuries in Madhya Pradesh

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of villagers stormed inside a police station in Khargone and ransacked it on Tuesday. Over a dozen police personnel have sustained injuries in the attack.

The incident occurred at Biston police station of Kharone district.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the town and senior police officers have also reached there. The police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the untruly protestors.

Over thousand villagers gathered in front of Bistan police station on Tuesday morning and staged gheroed following the death of a youth, who was arrested on charge of theft and sent to jail on Monday.

The villagers accused police personnel of brutality with youth in police custody.

The agitating villagers stormed into the police station, assaulted police personnel, damaged furniture and broke down the window pane.

According to information, Bistan police station had recently arrested 12 persons from Khairkundi village on charge of thefts in the area. All accused were produced before the court and were remanded to police custody for two days. They were produced before the court again on Monday and were sent to jail.

The villagers claimed that the health condition of four accused persons deteriorated in the Jail on Monday night. They were shifted to a hospital, where one of them succumbed.

The protestors alleged that all accused persons were tortured and brutally beaten in police custody. “He was brutally beaten. His health deteriorated and he died because of the internal injuries he sustained in police custody,” said a protestor, wishing not to be quoted.

Senior police officers claimed the situation is under control and a probe into the matter has been ordered.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Kamal Nath said that tribals in Madhya Pradesh had continuously been targeted. “A high level probe committee should be formed to conduct an inquiry into the incident,” Nath tweeted.

