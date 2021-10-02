Madhya Pradesh: Not just Hindus, Minster Choubey wants all Hindustanis to come back to India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for environment, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, played down the controversial statement he gave in Patna of calling back Hindus from Afghanistan in an exclusive talk with Free Press on Friday.

“I never gave a statement for calling Hindus back from Afghanistan. I had said Hindustanis will be brought back. I want all Hindustanis to be brought back from everywhere,” he said, adding, "Dil hai Hindustani"

In August the minister had given a statement in Patna where he said, “all Hindus would be brought back to India from trouble-torn Afghanistan where Taliban has captured power.”

On the CAA-NRC agenda, the minister evaded the question and said that the NRC Act has been formed and will be implemented. “The government will take it ahead,” he claimed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:43 AM IST