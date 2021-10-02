e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

24,354 fresh coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:43 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Not just Hindus, Minster Choubey wants all Hindustanis to come back to India

“I never gave a statement for calling Hindus back from Afghanistan. I had said Hindustanis will be brought back. I want all Hindustanis to be brought back from everywhere,” he said, adding, "Dil hai Hindustani"
ARSH RAFIK VISAAL
Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey |

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state for environment, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, played down the controversial statement he gave in Patna of calling back Hindus from Afghanistan in an exclusive talk with Free Press on Friday.

“I never gave a statement for calling Hindus back from Afghanistan. I had said Hindustanis will be brought back. I want all Hindustanis to be brought back from everywhere,” he said, adding, "Dil hai Hindustani"

In August the minister had given a statement in Patna where he said, “all Hindus would be brought back to India from trouble-torn Afghanistan where Taliban has captured power.”

On the CAA-NRC agenda, the minister evaded the question and said that the NRC Act has been formed and will be implemented. “The government will take it ahead,” he claimed.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Food inspector, clerk held for bribery

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 02:43 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal