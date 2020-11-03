Madhya Pradesh: No scholarship for 68% reserve students as bank a\c not updated

Indore: About 68 per cent students in reserve category will not receive their scholarships this year, as their accounts are still not updated by schools despite warnings from school education department.

Scholarships for reserved category students studying in government and private schools are doomed, despite provisions.

Education department is continuously sending reminders and instructions to schools to update the bank accounts information of students. However, schools are not updating the accounts despite repetitive warning from school education department.

Till now only 32% of the students eligible for scholarship have updated account information. Hence, as of now 68% students will not receive their scholarship.

Priyanka Kaushal, who was admitted to BBA by doing Class XII from a private school, could not get the twelfth scholarship till now.

Priyanka and her family have approached the school and education department repeatedly for the same. Like Priyanka, there are thousands of such students in the district who are looking for the scholarship of the previous session.

To prevent corruption while disbursing scholarship, the government deposits the money directly into the bank accounts of the students.

Apart from reserved category students, a large number of other schemes like General Poor Class Scholarship Scheme, Sudama Pre Matriculation Scheme, Swami Vivekananda Post Matric Scholarship Scheme benefit the students of the state.

In the last session, about 52 lakh students from first to twelfth had got the benefit of different scholarships in the state from One Click Scheme for the year 2019-20.

However, more than 24,000 students of the district could not get the amount despite being eligible for these schemes.

The reason for this is that the bank accounts of these students are not updated. So far no seriousness has been shown for account updating.

According to the instructions from the state, the updated accounts till November 5 will be considered valid. According to the information received from the department, the information of bank accounts of 68 percent students is yet to be updated.

Warning to end recognition now

Department of School Education has now made up its mind to take strict action against the schools which have been negligent. The district education office has issued a notice to all principals and operators, warning them to end their recognition. At the same time, according to the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1979, it has also been warned to register a case, denying students benefits as criminal acts.

DEO’s take

“Bank account information of 68 per cent of the students eligible for scholarship in different schools of the district is yet to be updated. Written explanations for the delay have been sought, warning the schools. Action will be taken to end the recognition against those who do not update the answers and information by November 5.”

- Sanjay Goyal, District Education Officer in-charge