Madhya Pradesh: No non-academic work for teachers of English, Mathematics and Science

Indore: To improve the results of government school students, the Department of School Education Government of Madhya Pradesh announced that teachers teaching English, Mathematics and Science subjects will not be given non-academic work.

These teachers will be present in the school for the whole time and will be required to teach students during the entire working day.

In the order issued by the department, all district education officers were instructed that the teachers teaching difficult subjects like English, Science, and Mathematics should not be allotted in non-teaching duties soon as the schools reopen for this academic session.

The order added, “Teachers of these subjects should also be exempted from the responsibility of Booth Level Officer (BLO).”

The department recently reviewed the released results of the classes, which found that the majority of the children performed poorly in subjects like English, Science, Mathematics.

The results of this year’s examination also revealed that teachers teaching these subjects are entrusted with the responsibility of BLO. Due to this, teachers were busy with BLO duties and unable to teach students.

Though overall the passing result has come our better this year, due to general promotions, the percentage of students failing essential subjects is high.

One of the students requesting anonymity shared that the teacher of Mathematics barely took 3 classes in a week and never had time to clear doubts. “Mathematics is a difficult subject and not all of us can afford to pay for personal tuitions to study the subject, so despite being my favourite subject, it has become a challenge,” the student said.