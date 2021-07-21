Madhya Pradesh: No death due to oxygen shortage in the state, says HM Prabhuram Choudhary

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary on Wednesday claimed that there has been no death on account of shortage of medical oxygen in the state.

The statement came a day after the Union government told the Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were "specifically reported" by the states and Union Territories during the second COVID-19 wave this year.

"There was no death due to shortage of oxygen," Choudhary told reporters here.

Asked about social media posts about COVID-19 patients suffering due to lack of oxygen, he said, "It is true that there were problems with the availability of oxygen, but the state government ensured supply." Reacting to the Union government's claim, state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday had said on Twitter that it was "a cruel joke on the families who lost their loved ones due to short supply of oxygen." Incidentally, Rajesh Tope, health minister of neighbouring Maharashtra, too said on Wednesday that there had been no deaths on account of oxygen shortage in his state.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 10,512 deaths due to COVID-19 though the opposition Congress has accused the BJP government of hiding the real figure.