Madhya Pradesh: Nine-year-old para-shooter is full of confidence and will power in Mhow

Mhow (MAdhya Pradesh): Nine-year-old Saurabhi Sharma, a class IV student of a school in Jaipur city is the youngest participant in the 3rd Paralympics Shooting Compeititon underway at Army Marksmanship Unit, Mhow.

Her other competitors are too senior to her in terms of age and experience. However, she continues to overcome her disability with confidence and will power

On the sidelines of inaugural ceremony, Saurabhi talked to Free Press about her shooting career, studies, family and her hobbies. She started 10-metre air rifle shooting two years back. She won gold medal in 2nd zonal shooting championship last year. With Dr Deepa Malik as her role model, she said that when she read and saw her achievements in the life despite disabilities and challenges, nothing could stop her from attaining greater heights. About the competition at Mhow, she said that she was hopeful of winning a medal this time also.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara Raje inaugurates Paralympic shooting competition at AMU in Mhow