Madhya Pradesh: NHDC distributes gloves and cotton masks to cops at Narmada Nagar

Narmada Nagar: Indira Sagar project management provided personal safety equipment to all police personnel posted at Narmada Nagar police station under social obligations, including 25 pairs of hand gloves and 100 cotton masks.

Addressing the gathered, project head Anurag Seth said, “Presently, the police and administrative staff are discharging their duties uninterruptedly as part of a possible epidemic prevention campaign in wake of corona virus (COVID-19) infection. During this time it is very important that all such police and administrative officers should be fully protected from the possible infection of corona virus. Therefore, we are fulfilling our social duty by providing these equipment.”

Sub-divisional officer police RK Pandore, police station in-charge Ganpat Kaner and other police forces were present on the occasion. General manager (civil) administration Sunil Jain, general manager (O&M) Basant Hurmade and NHDC management appreciated the tireless hard work and uninterrupted service being done by the police.