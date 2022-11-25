Madhya Pradesh: Newly-fixed rumble strips get uprooted within a month in Jobat

FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): To prevent accidents, the Municipal Corporation of Jobat has put in place PVC rumble strips in areas of the city that witness major traffic. But, residents have reported that the quality of the speed breakers is not satisfactory. They have started to uproot after just a month. These include the rumbles from Krishna Chowpaty to Chote Nake. Many people have raised questions about the material used in making them.

Similarly, a large part of the rumble at Krishna temple has uprooted due to continued load of traffic. This has raised fear of accidents among the passerby and local residents. Chief municipality officer (CMO) Arti Khedekar said, PVC-type speed breakers take some time to get set. Because of heavy traffic, it did not get fixed. She assured the residents that the rumble strips would be refixed during the night.

On the other hand, the former municipality vice president and MLA representative Sanjay Vani demanded the quality test of the breakers fixed by the municipal council. Ward 7 councilor Nitesh Agarwal said that the administration should not pay any amount to the contractors if, they have used low-grade PVC blocks.