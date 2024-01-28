Madhya Pradesh: Newborn Develops Infection After Vaccination In Barwani | via unsplash

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn girl in Barwani district hospital encountered a severe infection in her leg following vaccination, prompting her referral to Indore as her condition worsened. The infant, born eight days ago, received the vaccine shortly after birth.

Subsequently, she developed a fever and swelling in the vaccinated area, prompting her family to seek medical assistance. Shoaib Khan recounted how his wife Kareena gave birth to the baby girl on January 20, after which the vaccination was administered.

After being discharged, the infant's condition deteriorated, leading to infection and swelling in her leg. The family promptly notified medical authorities, including the civil surgeon. Civil surgeon Dr Anita Singer confirmed that the infection and swelling arose post-vaccination, attributing it to the protocol.

Additionally, the child's low weight and weakness exacerbated concerns. Adhering to protocol, the child received treatment in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) until Saturday before being transferred to a private doctor and subsequently referred to MY Hospital in Indore for further treatment.

FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out In Bank In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A fire erupted in the Central Bank in Jagat Niwas Building at Cinema Square, Sendhwa, on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 4 pm with the unknown reasons sparking the blaze. However, the bank was closed at the time and no individuals were present inside. Upon receiving the fire alert, the municipal fire brigade promptly arrived, taking about an hour to bring the situation under control.

Simultaneously, the police were deployed to manage the growing crowd around the bank. Bank manager Shailendra Lakhiwal said that Sunday being a holiday, the absence of staff inside prevented casualties. The cause of the fire remains unknown and as of now, it is impossible to assess the extent of the damage due to smoke, which has forced the bank's closure. Investigations into the incident were on.