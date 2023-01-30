Madhya Pradesh: New Name noting policy faces tough resistance from railway employees in Ratlam

FP Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The New Name noting policy (Transfer Policy) released recently by the Ratlam rail division administration has not gone down well with the employees. Vehemently opposing the policy, the Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) has termed it as betrayal with the railway employees and warned of agitation if the policy is not amended or withdrawn. WRMS divisional secretary, Abhilash Nagar said that the new name noting policy for the transfer of the railway employees is against employees’ interests and will allegedly lead to their exploitation.

WRMS has registered a strong protest against the policy as not even a single suggestion given the sangh was incorporated in it, said Nagar. If the New Name Noting Policy is not amended or withdrawn as demanded by the WRMS, an agitation will be launched in the entire Ratlam rail division, warned Nagar.

The old transfer policy has been changed by the divisional rail administration on its own as no such directives were issued by the railway board or WR headquarter, said Nagar. He also claimed that the policy was issued by Ratlam rail division administration without the consent of recognized railway trade unions of Ratlam rail division and allegedly incorporated most objectionable clauses in it. Ratlam rail division administration must withdraw the new policy without any delay as strong discontentment is prevailing amongst railway employees.

