 Madhya Pradesh: NEP, 2020 Envisages Sports As Part Of Curriculum, Says Rathore
Rajendra Singh Rathore in his address said that the new education policy (NEP)-2020 gives special attention toásports-integrated learning for students to adopt fitness as a life-long attitude.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Chittorgarh: To mark the completion of nine yearsáofáModi government, a five-day long MLA Khel Mahakumbh, 2023 commenced here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Chittorgarh on Saturday.

BJP assembly media in-charge Manoj Parikh said that opposition leader Rajendra Singh Rathore in his address said that the new education policy (NEP)-2020 gives special attention toásports-integrated learning for students to adopt fitness as a life-long attitude.

Earlier, exhibition based on completion of nine years of Modi government in power, his numerous welfare schemes and achievements of Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya was inaugurated.

Around 4,640 players of 442 teams across Chittorgarh assembly constituency would take part in the Mahakumbh. BJP district president Gautam Dak, state working committee member Mithu Lal Jat also attended. The event was conducted by general secretary Anil Enani while former chairman Sushil Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.

article-image

