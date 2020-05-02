Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 300 candidates to be hit due to PSC’s faulty reservation formula

Madhya Pradesh High Court’s ruling pertaining to the formula adopted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)in assistant professor exams would affect nearly 300 candidates whose names had figured in the selection list.

Three days ago, the court had described MPPSC's reservation formula for disabled and women candidates as wrong.

The court ordered for the release of a new selection list within two months. After the court's order, it was also decided to change the old selection list of reserved and unreserved categories.

Initially, it was speculated that the decision of the court would have bearing on a total of 91 women who were left out of the appointment list and 91 women who were appointed only due to the faulty reservation.

After studying the court order, the experts and the parties involved in the case believe that the effect will be much greater.

Legal advisor to Madhya Pradesh Guest Lecturer Association, Girwar Singh Rajput said that the reservation of disabled persons and reservation of women had to be worked upon again following the court order. This exercise will lead to cancellation of the current selection and appointment list.

Women candidates belonging to SC-ST and OBC categories were in the merit list of unreserved category candidates on the basis of their high score. Despite being high scorers, they were not appointed. But now they will get an appointment on the basis of their category. Due to this, the merit list of all reserved classes along with unreserved category will also be re-created.

About 200 candidates will either be in or out of the list due to change in disabled reservation formula.

Appointments of 63 candidates of BR Ambedkar University of Mhow are likely to be cancelled. According to Pankaj Prajapati, convenor of Samvad Kranti, the organisation has been seeking to cancel of recruitments from the initial stage as it had not been done according to laid down process. More than 300 assistant professors who are currently working will now be out of their jobs now. Most of them will be from reserved categories.

The arbitrary amendments made by the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in 2017-18 and the high education minister in the Kamal Nath government are responsible for the mess, sources said.

While Shivraj government first made mistakes during the selection process, higher education minister Jitu Patwari in Kamal Nath government completely overlooked the anomalies and facilitated the joining which led to the present situation, sources said.

Meanwhile, Patwari on Friday wrote to Chouhan that the candidates who could not get appointments due to faulty reservation formula should be accommodated without delay.