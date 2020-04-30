Madhya Pradesh: Is PSC selected assistant professors recruitment heading towards cancellation?

The MPPSC 2017 recruitment for assistant professors, sports officers and librarians got into controversy once again after the High Court judgment against higher education department and the MPPSC.

The higher education department could not produce the reservation roster and number of sanctioned posts in the court during hearings. It doesn’t even have documents related to appointments made under backlog quota. This has made things worse for the higher education department that has also left it red faced during court hearings.

Another petition challenging the reservation roster and number of sanctioned posts is also in the hearing in the High Court. One of the petitioners, Devendra Pratap Singh said that women reservation was proved wrong in the high court. Other quotas will also proved wrong in the court as the department hasn’t prepared a reservation roster yet, he added.

The revised list to be prepared on the directions of HC for women and physically challenged quota is expected to throw out about 1000 selected candidates that have joined four months ago.

“We have submitted documents in the court according to which women aspirants were sanctioned only 362 posts against 566 under women quota. Similarly, higher education department’s interpretation for physically challenged quota was also wrong,” said Singh.

The higher education department has now asked principals of all colleges to provide information on number of sanctioned posts for assistant professors, librarians and sports officers in a letter dated April 18, 2020.

The recruitment advertisement was given in two parts- one for the backlog quota posts and other for the posts vacant after retirement, promotion or newly created. However, the advertisement did not mention to the aspirants to apply specifically for the above mentioned categories. This gave chance for manipulation in recruitment to the forces in play.

The PSC that conducted the examination and declared results did not release the merit list neither the cut-off list- thereby creating more confusion.

Preparing a fresh merit list requires a reservation roster and documents related to backlog and exact number of sanctioned posts- that haven’t been produced in the court. Under these circumstances, it is highly likely that, after judgment on reservation roster whole appointments made in 2017 could be nullified, commented legal counsel, Vrindavan Tiwari.