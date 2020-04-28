Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan distributes 'Karha' packets with his picture on it, Congress calls him 'campaign hungry'

The Congress party on Tuesday raised objection against state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's picture appearing on packets of Ayurvedic 'karha' being distributed by the state government to prevent spread of corona infection and boost immunity. The government has planned to distribute one crore packets of herbal decoction under Jeevan Amrit Yojana launched by the chief minister on Monday.

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha tweeted, “Sorry Shivraj ji, your picture on government packets is giving a very wrong message. Doing so with government packets is a punishable offence. Has this happened with your permission? If not, punish the officer involved’”.

The State Congress media president Jitu Patwari was more critical. “By gaining power through hook and crook, chief minister appears starved of campaigning, advertisement has not satisfied him and now he printed his photographs on karha packets,” he tweeted.