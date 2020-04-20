Madhya Pradesh: Sambal Yojana stopped by Congress government to restart, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The ambitious scheme of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sambal Yojna, is all set to restart.

The Congress government had stopped the scheme calling it a ‘fake’ and had announced to restart the scheme rechristening it as ‘Naya Sabera’ but it could not be launched.

The names of as many as 77 lakh beneficiaries were called ‘fake’ and struck off the list.

Chouhan reviewed the Sambal scheme and said it would continue. Nevertheless, approved the names removed by the Congress from the list.

He said 1.50 crore poor workers were included in the list of beneficiaries. Spending less amount of money on the scheme during the last financial year indicates that the previous government was indifferent to labourers’ cause, he said.

He also discussed about extending the scope of the scheme run by the labour department and connected with electricity, higher education and health departments.

Chouhan said some of the public representatives and a few people told him that nothing had been done to run the scheme last year.

Sambal benefits: Sambal scheme contains benefits for the unorganised labourers. Under the scheme, a labourer gets financial aid for untimely death, for performing last rites of a family member and for any physical debility. Besides, the scheme also offers many benefits to the poor.