Madhya Pradesh: NCDC to set up laboratory for AMR surveillance at MGM Medical College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi is going to set up a laboratory for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance under National Programme on AMR Containment, launched by the Government of India, at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

The college had sent a proposal for setting up a laboratory which has been accepted and approved by NCDC.

“With an aim to play their part in putting a check of antimicrobial resistance, which is declared as a threat for global health and development, we had sent a proposal to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi for developing a laboratory for AMR Surveillance at the medical college. The lab will help in increasing the research approach and also to add in the antimicrobial resistance strategy of the government,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that the laboratory would be developed soon under the guidance of experts of NCDC.

“Along with antimicrobial resistance, the NCDC project will also be for identification of fungi and antifungal sensitivity testing. An advanced VITEK machine will also be installed with the cost of Rs 25-30 lakh to identify and establish antifungal sensitivity,” Dr Dixit added.

He said that antimicrobial resistance is a major concern and it is declared as one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity by the World Health Organisation. Union and state governments are also working to put a check on antimicrobial resistance as development of modern medicine would remain at risk in absence of effective antimicrobials.

The National Medical Commission had also asked all the medical colleges to set up antimicrobial committees in all medical colleges with immediate effect. MGM Medical College has also constituted the committee in all association colleges, a fortnight ago.

Overuse of antimicrobials or stopping use of drugs against medical advice develops AMR

Explaining the need for antimicrobial surveillance, Dr Dixit said, “There are types of antimicrobial resistance including the resistance against the initial level of antimicrobials due to overuse while another type of resistance includes resistance against advance drugs as doctors didn’t prescribe the initial level antimicrobials to the patients. Resistance is developed due to overuse of drugs, irregular use of drugs, and by stop using drugs i.e. cases of MDR TB and XDR TB,” Dr Dixit added.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:27 PM IST