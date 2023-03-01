Madhya Pradesh: National Science Day celebrated in CM Rise School in Dewas

e-Paper Get App
Chemistry lecturer Taruna Patel made everyone aware of the science behind invisible writing by describing about phenolphthalein and alkali

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to commemorate National Science Day was organised at CM Rise School in Sannod of Dewas on Tuesday. On this occasion, the teachers cleared many misconceptions of people about phenomena which people mistakenly see as magic but actually, it is science. Principal Meharban Singh Parsania explained the properties of sodium by setting coconut on fire with it.

Chemistry lecturer Taruna Patel made everyone aware of the science behind invisible writing by describing about phenolphthalein and alkali. Lecturer Anshu Pandey showed the difference in pressure by linking it to science.

Many types of projects were also made by children in the programme. The presentation on windmills, volcanoes, water conservation, cow dung gas and others were most appreciable. The best project maker was honoured by the school principal Meharban Singh Parsania. All the staff members and students were present in the said programme.

The event was conducted by Mohanlal Doire, a lecturer of biology. Notably, National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 each year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman.

