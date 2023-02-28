Madhya Pradesh: Collector Rishav Gupta convenes time-limit meeting in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting to review the time-limit (TL) papers was convened by collector Rishav Gupta in the collector's office meeting hall on Monday. District panchayat CEO Prakash Singh Chauhan, additional collector Mahendra Singh Kavache, assistant collector T Prateek Rao, SDM Pradeep Soni and district officers of various departments were present in the meeting.

While reviewing the department-wise TL papers, collector Gupta instructed to issue a show cause notice to Mandi secretary of Dewas for his absence from the TL meeting. The collector also ordered all SDMs to inspect hostels in their area at least once a month. In the villages where water is being supplied through Nal Jal Yojana, 100pc water tax collection work should be done by the women of self-help groups (SHG), Gupta said.

The collector added posters of Child Line should be stuck and circulated to every panchayat of the district. He also reviewed the status of complaints on the CM Helpline. He said that the complaints registered on the CM Helpline should not be allowed to go to the next level but be solved on an immediate basis.