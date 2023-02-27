Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 1.5 year old child died as truck hit bike in Dewas

Representative Image |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her 1.5-year-old child died while a bike rider was injured when a truck hit the bike they were travelling on Nagukhedi Ujjain Bypass on Sunday night.

As per information, the crash took place while the trio was heading to their native place in Ujjain from Bhaurasa town of Dewas district. Meanwhile, a speedy truck hit their bike near the bypass. The impact of the collision was so severe that a woman and her child died on the spot, and the bike rider sustained critical injuries after falling off the bike.

On receiving information, nearby onlookers called police emergency number 100 for immediate assistance, and the injured person was rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment.

Trio are residents of Ujjain, the unfortunate accident occurred when they were travelling back home. As of now, police have registered a case and begun with an investigation into the case.