Madhya Pradesh: Khatu Shyam Seva Samiti's Nishan Yatra held with fanfare in Dewas

FP Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Nishan Yatra of Lord Khatu Shyam was taken out in the city by Khatu Shyam Seva Samiti on Sunday. This was the 23rd Nishan Yatra of the Samiti. Khatu Shyam Seva Samiti spokesperson Amit Pandit said that the Nishan Yatra began from Nayapura Ram Temple and reached Khatu Shyam Mandir located in Amrit Nagar via different routes of the city. In the Nishan Yatra, devotees sang hymns like 'Mhane Kharo Kharo Jamuna Ji Ro Pani Lage' and hoisted the flag of Lord Khatu Shyam while dancing enthusiastically.

Bhajan singers Ravi Sharma from Indore and Anoop Jain from Dewas presented attractive songs of Lord Khatu Shyam. In the end, prasad was distributed among devotees after a Maha Aarti. Dewas Maharaj Vikram Singh Pawar, mayor Geeta Aggarwal, MLA representative Bharat Chaudhary and chairman Ravi Jain were specially present in the yatra. Along with them, former mayor Subhash Sharma, former authority vice president Durgesh Aggarwal, Ashok Khandelia, Sanjay Dayma, Rupesh Verma, Phool Singh Chavda, Vijay Singh Panwar, Kailash Daga, Ganesh Vijayvargiya, Pawan Vijayvargiya and others were also present.

