Madhya Pradesh: Dental camp concludes at Scholars Academy in Dewas

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A dental camp was organised at Scholars Academy in Dewas on Saturday. In the camp, Indian Dental Association (IDA) team performed free check-ups of school children. Guests were welcomed by the school staff. Important information related to dental care was given by Indian Dental Association president Dr Ashok Singh Sendhav after free dental check-ups of all the children of the school.

Dr Sendhav gave detailed guidance on a regular dental check-up, tooth decay caused by eating chocolate and general cleanliness of the mouth. Every child of the school was given special emphasis on daily cleaning of teeth by the dentists and was encouraged to increase awareness in the family as well. On this occasion, Dr Nitin Mungi, Dr Chetan Joshi, Dr Ankit Agarwal, Dr Tanjila Qureshi, Dr Vaibhav Sharma, Dr Yashwini Chauhan and Dr Chetna Jaiswal were also present. School director Jyoti Deshmukh conducted the programme and proposed a vote of thanks.

