Madhya Pradesh: Narottam Mishra's jibe at the Gandhi family, says Congress is a school where only headmaster's child tops class

Amid the ongoing 'letter politics' in Congress, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday took a jibe at Gandhi family, stating that "Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class".

While speaking to reporters here, Mishra took a jibe at the ongoing Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and said that the opposition party has several eligible candidates for the post of party chief like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra.

"There are many eligible candidates in Congress (for the post of party chief) like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra. Congress members should understand that Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class," Mishra said.