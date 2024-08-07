Madhya Pradesh: Nal Jal Yojana Pipes Worth Rs 30L Stolen In Alot

Representative Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Pipes worth Rs 30 lakh meant for the Nal Jal Yojana were stolen in Alot. The pipes, which were kept in storage, were stolen by unknown miscreants using a crane. LCC project manager Anil Bairagi filed a complaint at the Alot police station on Tuesday, demanding action.

The pipes were stored in April to lay pipelines in villages around Alot under the Nal Jal Yojana. During an inspection on July 20, the pipes were found to be present at their designated spot. However, when the team inspected the area again on Tuesday, the pipes were missing.

CCTV footage revealed the pipes were stolen recently. A total of 231 pipes (250 mm x 5.5-metre-long pipes) were stolen from two locations. Out of 158 pipes kept near the village Nipaniya Rajguru, 142 pipes were stolen, while 89 pipes were stolen from in front of the village Laxmipura petrol pump.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of materials meant for government projects. The police are investigating the matter and searching for the culprits.