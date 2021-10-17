Madhya Pradesh: Muslim community accords floral welcome to procession taken out for Ravan Dahan

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi village of Dhar district witnessed a perfect example of religion harmony where people of Muslim community accorded floral welcome to the procession taken out for Ravan Dahan in the village on Friday.

During the procession a person dressed like Lord Ram riding on a chariot was passing through Badhapura locality when the representatives of the local Muslim Jamaat welcomed the Rath with a garland and showered flowers on its path.

Members of Muslim Jamaat including Sadar Nawaz Mansoori, Sadar Sarfaraz Khan Gabbar of Muslim Jamaat, councilor Yusuf Agwan, Arif Manihar, Shahjahan Khan along with Patidar community president Dinesh Kalsara, Panch Ambaram Patidar, Rajesh Patidar Ghariwala, city council vice-president Lokesh Sardar were also welcomed with garlands. This welcome is earned praise from the residents of the village.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:19 AM IST