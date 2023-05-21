Madhya Pradesh: Municipal prez, councillors boycott house meet in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh municipal president along with Congress councillors boycotted general house meeting demanding removal of chief municipal officer (CMO).

Apart from municipal council president Savera Maheash Jaiswal and vice president Deepak Jain, Congress councilors, including Pavitra Nilesh Singar, Sanni Sisodiya reiterated demand for removal of Dev Bala Piploniya as CMO.

Congress councillors accused Piploniya of being involved in corrupt practices and being biased towards BJP, affecting functioning of civic body for the last three years.

Vice-president Jain further threatened to boycott weekly meeting unless Piploniya was removed as CMO.

Members staying away from meeting would affect functioning of the civic body as most of issues related to development and finance are approved by the panel.

BJP leader Nilesh Soni said that boycotting general-house meeting of council was similar to deceiving the residents. The BJP was dedicated to development of the city, he added.

It is noteworthy that MLA Pratap Grewal accompanied with congress councilors on May 16 demonstrated for 2 hours outside municipal office and gave memorandum to SDM Rahul Chouhan threatening to remove CMO within 15 days.