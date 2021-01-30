Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE announces examination schedule for the year 2021, check full detail on www.mpbse.nic.in

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the examination schedule for the year 2021 examinations.

The examination programs of High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational Course Examination / Physical Education Training and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) have been announced for the year 2021 of by the board on Saturday.

MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “High School Certificate (HSC) will start from Friday, April 30, 2021 to Saturday, May 15, 2021.”

He added that Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) will begin from Saturday, May 1, 2021 and conclude on Saturday, May 18, 2021.”

HSC Examination is conducted for class 10th and the HSSC Exam for class 12th, which is a school-leaving examination.

“All examinations conducted by the board will be conducted between 8.00 am and 11.00 am according to the exam schedule,” Sonwani said.

He added that examinations of regular / private / visually impaired students with disabilities will be conducted on the same date, day and time.

The examination schedule can also be viewed on the website of the MPBSE: www.mpbse.nic.in.