Madhya Pradesh: MPBSE announces examination schedule for the year 2021, check full detail on www.mpbse.nic.in

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the examination schedule for the year 2021 examinations.
The examination programs of High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational Course Examination / Physical Education Training and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) have been announced for the year 2021 of by the board on Saturday.
MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “High School Certificate (HSC) will start from Friday, April 30, 2021 to Saturday, May 15, 2021.”
He added that Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) will begin from Saturday, May 1, 2021 and conclude on Saturday, May 18, 2021.”
HSC Examination is conducted for class 10th and the HSSC Exam for class 12th, which is a school-leaving examination.
“All examinations conducted by the board will be conducted between 8.00 am and 11.00 am according to the exam schedule,” Sonwani said.
He added that examinations of regular / private / visually impaired students with disabilities will be conducted on the same date, day and time.
The examination schedule can also be viewed on the website of the MPBSE: www.mpbse.nic.in.
“All the principals of schools recognized by the board are requested to inform all the students about the announced examination schedule and also paste the examination program of the board on the notice board of the school,” Sonwani said.
Board has instructed affiliated schools to note and ensure correct communication of the schedule to all the students.
“If any public or local holiday is declared by the government during the examination period, the examinations will be conducted as per the same program,” Sonwani said.
Further, practical examinations of regular examiners will be conducted in their school and practical examinations of private students will be conducted at the examination center allotted to them.
“To find out dates and time of practical examinations, private candidates can contact and enquire the same from school principal or centre in-charge of the allotted centre,” Sonwani said.
Practical exams possible on holidays as well
MPBSE has added that practical examinations can also be conducted during the holidays if required. On the day of scheduled examinations, center, all the candidates will be required to appear in the examination hall at 7:30 am sharp.
“No student will be admitted to the examination hall after 7:45 am,” MPBSE said in its notice to affiliated schools.
As per board instructions, students will receive answer booklets 10 minutes prior to the examination, i.e. at 7:50 am. Further, question papers will be distributed 5 minutes prior to the examination time, i.e. at 7:55 am should be given before the commencement of the examination, as per board instructions.
In the Higher Secondary Examination, except for the subjects of Commerce Faculty and practical subjects in High School Examination, the question paper for regular and private students in the remaining subjects will be of 100 marks, but for regular students, 80 marks out of 100 marks and private students of 100 marks will be displayed in the mark sheet.
