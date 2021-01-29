Madhya Pradesh: CBSE Heritage India quiz available for all the students till Feb 10

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting ‘Heritage India Quiz 2020-21’ to raise the awareness about the preserving human heritage, diversity and vulnerability of India's built monuments and heritage sites.

The quiz is available on DIKSHA platform till February 10, 2021. All students from Classes 1 to 12 (irrespective of the Board) are eligible to participate in this quiz.

To access the quiz, a student needs to join the “Heritage India Quiz 2020-21” course on DIKSHA Platform through the link. Through the link students can engage with interesting videos on our Heritage.

“It is an attempt of the Board to motivate the future generations of this country towards efforts required to protect and conserve our vast cultural heritage,” Dr Joseph Emmanuel, CBSE director (Academics) said in his signed letter.

He added that in order to reach out to maximum students across the country, the Board is hosting the quiz on the online platform.