Madhya Pradesh: CBSE Heritage India quiz available for all the students till Feb 10

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting ‘Heritage India Quiz 2020-21’ to raise the awareness about the preserving human heritage, diversity and vulnerability of India's built monuments and heritage sites.
The quiz is available on DIKSHA platform till February 10, 2021. All students from Classes 1 to 12 (irrespective of the Board) are eligible to participate in this quiz.
To access the quiz, a student needs to join the “Heritage India Quiz 2020-21” course on DIKSHA Platform through the link. Through the link students can engage with interesting videos on our Heritage.
“It is an attempt of the Board to motivate the future generations of this country towards efforts required to protect and conserve our vast cultural heritage,” Dr Joseph Emmanuel, CBSE director (Academics) said in his signed letter.
He added that in order to reach out to maximum students across the country, the Board is hosting the quiz on the online platform.
Steps for students to participate in Quiz:
1) The students can access the course via DIKSHA portal on computer or via DIKSHA app on Android mobile. iPhone users can access the quiz on any mobile browser.
2) Click on the links to access the course.
3) Enter the registered email address and password to login
4) On reaching the ‘Heritage India Quiz 2020-21’ course home page, please click on ‘Join Course’ to register.
5) Once you have joined the course, you will be able to access different modules of this course.
You can either click on “Start Learning” or on any one of the modules to access the content:
· The first module provides Introduction to the Heritage India Quiz course.
· The second module provides interesting video content on the heritage of India.
· The third module is the Heritage India Quiz 2021.
Please note that no merit list shall be displayed and no separate certificates will be issued to the participants. Participation certificates will be issued online after fourteen days on the platform itself upon 100% completion of the course, noted Emmanuel.
