Madhya Pradesh: CBSE to release date-sheet on February 2, students relieved, plan studies

Indore: Students in Indore attempting Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for the academic session 2020-21 in May-June 2021 breathed a sigh of relief as education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank’ announced that the schedule for the upcoming Classes X and XII board exams will be released on next Tuesday, i.e. February 2, 2021.

The announcement of dates has brought some relief to students and academicians, who were worried about preparations.

Large group of students gathered at eateries discussing their planning for competitive examinations and board examinations.

A group gathered for such a meet at Vijay Nagar shared, “Now, our syllabus for board examinations is complete, but we are worried about how to manage this change as it is not in sync with the usual planning.”

“There are some subjects like Physics and Math, where I never struggle, but in some subjects like computer science, we have to allot some time before board examinations,” Suryansh Patil, a student attempting class XII board examination, said.

Another student hanging out with his group in Palasiya area Joseph Francis said, “I am more worried about upcoming Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) but there is always a fear about CBSE board examinations in the back of my mind, hopefully the date-sheet will reduce my anxiety.”

In his announcement, Pokhriyal added that CBSE will digitalise the 45-year records of the students. The new system, which will come into effect from March 1, has been restructured as per various recommendations for systemic reforms laid down in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The education minister had already announced the dates for the class 10 and 12 board exams earlier. The exams are scheduled to take place physically from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15, he added. Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fake date-sheet alert

Despite warnings, fake date sheet of CBSE board exams 2021 for class 10th and 12th is still doing the rounds on social media. The fake time table, which has subject names and codes in it claimed that the exams would begin with multimedia and end with Physics and Applied physics.

Local schools have been warned students about the same citing Press Information Bureau (PIB), which said, “A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the CBSE is in circulation on social media. This date sheet is Fake. Although, it was announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021.”