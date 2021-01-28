CBSE date sheet: Board to announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on February 2

With several state boards releasing their date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 exams, students of CBSE board are eagerly waiting for the date sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.
Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday announced that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on February 2, reported ANI.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had recently announced that the exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021.
Pokhriyal also stated that the results will be announced on July 15, 2021.