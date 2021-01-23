Fact Check: CBSE to use biometric system for attendance during Class 10 and Class 12 board exams? Here's the truth

While the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education are eagerly waiting for the date sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, several fake reports are doing rounds on social media.
In some reports, it is being claimed that all the candidates during the CBSE board exams will have to register their attendance by the biometric system. The reports also claimed that the decision was taken to stop cheating in the board exams.
However, the fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has revealed that no such decision was taken by the CBSE.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently announced that the exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021.
Pokhriyal also stated that the results will be announced on July 15, 2021.
Recently, a report claiming that only those students who will pass the pre-boards will get the admit card for the upcoming board exams had gone viral on social media.
However, fact check done by PIB had revealed that the CBSE has not made any such rule. Bursting the news report, PIB tweeted and informed students that no such decision has been taken by the CBSE board.
