Fact Check: CBSE to use biometric system for attendance during Class 10 and Class 12 board exams? Here's the truth

While the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education are eagerly waiting for the date sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, several fake reports are doing rounds on social media.

In some reports, it is being claimed that all the candidates during the CBSE board exams will have to register their attendance by the biometric system. The reports also claimed that the decision was taken to stop cheating in the board exams.

However, the fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has revealed that no such decision was taken by the CBSE.