CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021: Click here for latest update on date sheet, syllabus and result date

With several state boards releasing their date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 exams, students of CBSE board are eagerly waiting for the date sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.
Although there is no confirmation by the CBSE board on the announcement of date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, it is speculated that the board is likely to release the date sheet soon.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently announced that the exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021.
Pokhriyal also stated that the results will be announced on July 15, 2021.
Recently, a report claiming that only those students who will pass the pre-boards will get the admit card for the upcoming board exams had gone viral on social media.
However, fact check done by PIB had revealed that the CBSE has not made any such rule. Bursting the news report, PIB tweeted and informed students that no such decision has been taken by the CBSE board.
Meanwhile, several students have signed a petition on Change.org for cancellation of the board exams due to COVID-19. As of now, more than 27 thousand people have signed the petition.
A few weeks ago, the CBSE board had reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board exams by 30 per cent.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)