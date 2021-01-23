CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021: Click here for latest update on date sheet, syllabus and result date

With several state boards releasing their date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 exams, students of CBSE board are eagerly waiting for the date sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Although there is no confirmation by the CBSE board on the announcement of date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, it is speculated that the board is likely to release the date sheet soon.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' recently announced that the exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021.

Pokhriyal also stated that the results will be announced on July 15, 2021.

Recently, a report claiming that only those students who will pass the pre-boards will get the admit card for the upcoming board exams had gone viral on social media.