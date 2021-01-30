Board exams coming up? Click here to check out timetables of CBSE, CISCE exams, NEET and JEE 2021

Lakhs of students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are eagerly waiting for the schedule of Class 10 and Class 12 board Exams 2021.

While the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has announced that CBSE will announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on February 2, CISCE has not yet announced the dates.

Apart from board exams, dates of a few entrance exams were also declared. We have collated a list of dates of various exams for you.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams

The exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The results will be announced on July 15, 2021.

Howver, the detailed date sheet is yet to be released. The CBSE will announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on February 2.

CISCE Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board exams

A circular sent by CICSE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon to all school principals yesterday stated that the exams will not be held as per their usual schedule in February considering the pandemic situation and the upcoming elections in five states. It also stated that the dates of the exams will be announced at an appropriate time.

JEE Mains 2021

This year the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38.

JEE Advance 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3, 2021.

NEET 2020

While the exam dates for the JEE Main were announced, there is no official update on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 exam date. Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The education ministry has not yet announced the dates for the NEET 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)