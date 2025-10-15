 Delhi Air Quality: 5 Stations Record 'Very Poor’ AQI Above 300
Delhi's AQI was recorded in the 'poor' category at 201 on Tuesday, with transport emissions remaining the biggest contributor to pollution, accounting for 19.8 per cent of the total emissions, according to data from the Decision Support System (DSS).

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Delhi Air Quality Worsens: 5 Stations Record 'Very Poor’ AQI Above 300 | Representation Image - ANI

New Delhi: The five monitoring stations in Delhi recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with AQI levels soaring above 300.

Delhi has 40 air quality monitoring stations, of which data from 38 were available.

Among these, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at five stations fell into the 'very poor' category, with Anand Vihar recording the highest AQI at 345, followed by DU North Campus (307), CRRI Mathura Road (307), Dwarka Sector 8 (314) and Wazirpur (325), according to the data.

Twenty stations reported AQI in the 'poor' category, while 13 stations fell into the 'moderate' range on Wednesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 18.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 1.3 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 89 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

