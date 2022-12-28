Madhya Pradesh: MP Sudhir Gupta raises attack on Hindus in neighbouring countries in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Sudhir Gupta |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta made a speech in the Lok Sabha raising the issue of attacks on Hindus in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan for the past few years. He also mentioned incidents of attacks on temples and hostility against the Hindu population.

Vellamvelly Muraleedharan Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, while answering, said that the incidents of vandalism against Hindu temples and attacks on Hindus and Sikhs have increased in Pakistan. On the basis of reports of persecution of minority groups, the government has taken up all such matters with the Government of Pakistan to take steps to promote the safety, security and welfare of its minority communities and places of religious worship.

Talking about Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, Pakistan on July 1 confirmed that it has 49 civilian prisoners and 633 fishermen in its jails, as Islamabad and New Delhi exchanged a list of civilian prisoners. All possible help including legal assistance is provided for the release of fishermen and their boats as well as for their repatriation. India has been successful in securing the release and repatriation of over 2,700 Indian prisoners from the custody of Pakistan since 2014.