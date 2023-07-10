 Madhya Pradesh: MP Raises Issues On Khandwa Railway Station’s Inconsistencies
He also demanded to complete the process of re-development of the station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): MP Gyaneshwar Patil raised problems of Khandwa railway system at a meeting with Central Railway’s general manager (GM) and MPs of Bhusawal along with parliamentary constituencies falling under Nagpur Division at Nagpur Railway Division’s Office on Friday. General manager (GM) Naresh Lalwani, Bhusawal’s divisional railway manager SS Kedia, Nagpur’s divisional railway manager Tusar Pandey and officers of different departments of zonal offices of  Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur and others were present in the meeting.

Manoj Soni, former member of regional rail committee said that MP Gyaneshwar Patil expressed his displeasure to the officials and asked them to complete the construction work at Khandwa station as soon as they can. He also demanded to complete the process of re-development of the station. 

GM Lalwani assured him that he would complete the work on priority basis. RLDA official Pawan Patil, who is working on re-development of Khandwa railway station said the MP that the master plan for re-development of Khandwa station is being prepared at a cost of Rs 280 to 300 crores. He further said that soon it would be implemented.  DRM Kedia said that the escalator at Khandwa station would be installed by September and the stairs would be built within two months. Dignitaries also assured of resumption of a few trains which were stopped due to the pandemic. 

