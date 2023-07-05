 Indore: Movement Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Movement Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa Road

Indore: Movement Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa Road

The ban will be effective between 8 am to 9 pm during Shravan month for Kawad Yatris.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure safe passage to Kawad Yatris during Shravan month, the movement of heavy vehicles is banned on Khandwa Road between 8 am to 9 pm. However, certain vehicles engaged in essential services have been given exemptions.

District administration issued the order in this regard on Tuesday. A large number of Kawad Yatris travel from the city to Omkareshwar and vice-versa in the month of Shravan. Due to the continuous movement of heavy goods vehicles on this route, there is always a possibility of an accident.

Keeping in view the above situation, a ban has been imposed on heavy vehicles for the month of Shravan. These vehicles will be able to go towards Sanawad via AB Road.

These vehicles will be free from restrictions

There will be no ban on vehicles engaged in the ferrying of milk and vegetables, health services, police vehicles, fire brigade, water tankers, army vehicles, vehicles engaged in the work of electricity board, LPG and other petroleum products, and those carrying agricultural produce. Passenger buses are also exempted. This restriction is only for heavy goods vehicles, the rest of the light vehicles like cars, jeeps and two-wheelers can move without restriction.

Read Also
Indore: Roko-Toko Campaign Held In Adarsh Nagar Area
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

BSNL To Roll Out 4G Services By December: GM

BSNL To Roll Out 4G Services By December: GM

Indore: Movement Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa Road

Indore: Movement Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa Road

G-20 Meeting: Extensive Preparations Underway

G-20 Meeting: Extensive Preparations Underway

Indore: Congress Leaders Threaten To Take To Street Over Public Issues In Ward No 75, 76

Indore: Congress Leaders Threaten To Take To Street Over Public Issues In Ward No 75, 76

Indore Municipal Corporation 1st Urban Body In Country To Get EPR Credit By Recycling Single-Use...

Indore Municipal Corporation 1st Urban Body In Country To Get EPR Credit By Recycling Single-Use...