Indore: Movement Of Heavy Vehicles Banned On Khandwa Road

Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure safe passage to Kawad Yatris during Shravan month, the movement of heavy vehicles is banned on Khandwa Road between 8 am to 9 pm. However, certain vehicles engaged in essential services have been given exemptions.

District administration issued the order in this regard on Tuesday. A large number of Kawad Yatris travel from the city to Omkareshwar and vice-versa in the month of Shravan. Due to the continuous movement of heavy goods vehicles on this route, there is always a possibility of an accident.

Keeping in view the above situation, a ban has been imposed on heavy vehicles for the month of Shravan. These vehicles will be able to go towards Sanawad via AB Road.

These vehicles will be free from restrictions

There will be no ban on vehicles engaged in the ferrying of milk and vegetables, health services, police vehicles, fire brigade, water tankers, army vehicles, vehicles engaged in the work of electricity board, LPG and other petroleum products, and those carrying agricultural produce. Passenger buses are also exempted. This restriction is only for heavy goods vehicles, the rest of the light vehicles like cars, jeeps and two-wheelers can move without restriction.