Indore: Roko-Toko Campaign Held In Adarsh Nagar Area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Roko-Toko campaign is being run by traffic police to create awareness among citizens. In the thirteenth week of this campaign, on Tuesday, the traffic management police made the carried out awareness campaign in Adarsh Nagar area of Traffic Management Zone-4.

The traffic management team assembled at Palsikar square in morning. The team appealed to the two wheeler drivers to drive only by wearing helmets. MLA Indore-4 Malini Gaur and corporator Kanchan Gidhwani were also present in the programme.

MLA Gaur said everyone should wear a helmet while driving. I appeal to all that if you go on the highway or go anywhere in the city, wear helmet and seat belt. If we follow the traffic rules then we will be able to ensure our safety. One small mistake changes our whole life. So everyone should follow the traffic rules and make others do it.

DCP (Traffic) Manish Aggarwal made those present to take a pledge that they would drive safely and wear helmets.

