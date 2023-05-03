Madhya Pradesh: Mother-son duo from Akola held with Rs 50L brown sugar in Ratlam

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police arrested two peddlers, including a woman with 505 grams of brown sugar, police said. Those who were arrested are Afzhal Khan, 24, a resident of Akot Fail, Akola, Maharashtra and his mother, Mallika Khatun, 55. The value of seized brown sugar in an international market stands at around Rs 50 lakh.

Station Road police station in-charge Kishore Patanwala informed that they got a tip-off about a woman in a bus wearing a hijab and a person with long hair carrying drugs with them heading towards Indore. Based on the information, police intercepted the bus at Fawwar Square and saw the duo in the bus.

The police recovered more than half a kilogram of brown sugar from their possession and booked them under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. During further investigation, Ratlam police came to know that a number of cases under the NDPS Act are already registered against Afzhal at Akot Fail police station in Akola, while his mother Mallika is known for selling drugs in the area.