Madhya Pradesh: Mother-son duo arrested with brown sugar worth ₹50 lakh in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police arrested two peddlers, including a woman with 505 grams of brown sugar, police said.

Those who were arrested include Afzhal Khan, 24, a resident of Akot Fail, Akola, Maharashtra and his mother, Mallika Khatun, 55. The value of seized brown sugar in the international market stands at around ₹50 lakh.

Station Road police station in-charge Kishore Patanwala informed that they got a tip-off about a woman travelling in a bus, wearing a hijab, and a person with long hair carrying drugs with them heading towards Indore. Based on the information, police intercepted the bus at Fawwar Square, and on a check, they saw both mother-son duo in the bus. The police recovered more than half a kilogram of brown sugar from their possession.

Booked under NDPS Act

The police booked them under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. During further investigation, Ratlam police came to know that more cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against Afzhal at Akot Fail police station in Akola, while his mother Mallika is known for selling drugs in the area.

