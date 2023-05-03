Indore: Man arrested for Rs 10 crore fraud

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person was caught by the crime branch for embezzling money on the pretext exporting of goods, on Tuesday. One of his accomplices is in Dubai and the police are investigating the case to know the transaction details.

According to DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal, a person was caught forming shell companies to show export in the records and to receive export incentive from the government illegally. About 42 companies were formed by the accused and his accomplice, who is Dubai. They used to show that he had exported goods and then claim export incentive from the government. The accused named Mohit Jain was arrested and he is being questioned about his accomplice, who is in Dubai. Information about his accomplice is also being gathered by the police.

The police believed that so far the accused have committed a fraud of Rs 10 crore. However, further investigation is on to know the exact amount.