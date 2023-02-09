Madhya Pradesh: Mortal remains of Army jawan consigned to flames

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Mortal remains of Lance Naik Hariom Tarole, who died after a long illness were consigned to the flames at his native Sidari village. Thousands of people bid a teary farewell to Tarole as he was laid to rest with honour. Earlier, the mortal remains were brought to Sendhwa town.

Tarole, a resident of Sendhwa tehsil's Sidari village, died on Tuesday morning in Kolkata, West Bengal, after a long illness.

After the formalities were completed, the mortal remains were flown to Indore. Army officer from Mhow left for Sidari village with mortal remains to perform last rites.

When the procession carrying the mortal remains of the brave son arrived at Sendhwa Bypass road on Thursday, a sea of locals gathered to pay tribute to the departed soul. Former minister Antar Singh Arya, municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav, vice president Mohan Joshi, RelashSenani, and other political leaders, representatives, and civil society members joined the procession.

A sea of private school students gathered along the old AB road to pay tribute to a brave son of the soil. The procession passed through key town locations such as the old bus stand, Kila gate square, and Niwali road, and residents waved flowery and tearful farewells.

Youths riding bikes formed a bike rally behind the Army vehicle holding the Tricolour. DJ was playing patriotic music.

Emotional residents chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Hariom Amar Rahein" as the jawan's mortal remains were transported to his native village for final rites.

