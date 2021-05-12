Madhya Pradesh: More medical officers need badly but vacancies could not befilled due to Covid-19

Indore: While the state government urgently needs more and more trained hands to deal with the second wave of Covid-19, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissioner (MPPSC) could not fill 727 vacant posts of medical officers due to sudden surge in coronavirus infection cases.

After a gap of many years, MPPSC had invited applications for filling 727 posts of medical officer from February 15 to March 14.

The commission had reportedly thought of conducting interviews for filling the vacancies in the last week of April.

But the second wave of Covid-19 poured cold water on MPPSC’s plan.

The sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases did not leave scope for MPPSC to hold interviews for filling the vaccines.

“The current Covid-19 situation is not allowing us to hold interviews of medical officer posts. It is unlikely that the Covid-19 cases would come down significantly any time soon. We may not be able to hold interviews before July,” said an official of MPPSC wishing anonymity.