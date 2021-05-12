Bhopal: Good news for students, higher education department extends form submission date without late fee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Good news for under graduation and post graduation students who could not submit their examination form till date. The department of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh has extended the examination form submission date.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said students who are to appear in upcoming examination of under graduation and post graduation courses, can now submit the examination form till May 31. No late fee will be charged, he said in a video released on Wednesday.

“Because of covid-19, several students could not submit examination form. I had discussion with officers of department. We decided to extend the date. No late fee will be charged till May 31,” Yadav said.

Department officials said examination of under graduation and post graduation will be held in open book format in June and July because of Covid. They further said that result will be announced in July and August. When asked if there is possibility to extend scheduled examination date, an official said, “As of now, there is no possibility of extending the examination date.”