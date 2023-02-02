Madhya Pradesh: More financial help for road accident victims in Burhanpur

Accident | Representative Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur deputy collector Hemlata Solanki paid a visit to the district hospital on Thursday and met with accident victims who were involved in an accident on the Dedtalai-Sheikhupura road, about 60 kilometers from the district headquarters, on Wednesday.

Solanki provided financial assistance to the injured in the amount of Rs 5,000 through the Red Cross.

Notably, six people were killed and ten others were injured when a truck transporting farm labourers and their families collided with another truck transporting sugarcane.

According to Dilip Singh, the in-charge of the Dedhtalai police post, the collision between the two trucks killed five people on the spot and one child in the hospital.

Those who were killed are identified as Parvati Ramsingh Dinkar, 32, Nandini Ramsingh Dinkar, 12, Durga Kalu Tandilkar, 14, Ramesh Mangal, 35, Jamwanti Bai Ramesh, 32, and Chhara Singh Shriram, 7.

Prior to this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 2 lakh in compensation for each of the deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 in compensation for each of the seriously injured. Ramsingh was seriously injured and is being treated in a private hospital. According to the Deputy Collector, a case is being prepared and sent under the Chief Minister's voluntary grant.

