Madhya Pradesh: Minor girls, women among 5 killed in collision between two trucks in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons, including two minor girls and as many women, died and nine others were injured when a truck carrying farm labourers and their families collided with another truck transporting sugarcane on Wednesday in Burhanpur district, police said.

The accident occurred on Dedtalai-Sheikhupura road, some 60km from the district headquarters in the afternoon, an official said.

Dedhtalai police post in-charge Dilip Singh said the collision between the two trucks left five persons dead on the spot.

The deceased included two girls aged 12 and 14 years, two women (both 32) and a 35-year-old man, he said.

The two women and the man killed in the crash were farm labourers, said Singh. He said the driver of the sugarcane-laden truck fled the spot after the accident.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, said the police officer, adding a case was registered and further investigation was underway.

