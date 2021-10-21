Madhya Pradesh: Modi government has given boost to economy, says Patel

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): State agriculture minister Kamal Patel said that the works which were not done in 65 years since Independence, were done by Modi government in past 7 years.

While addressing a public meet at Sanawad town of Khargone district on Wednesday for upcoming Khandwa – Burhanpur parliamentary bypoll.

He said that the BJP government has done continuous work for the security and welfare of the country and our borders are safe and impenetrable.

Modi government has strengthened the country's economy by taking tough decisions. He is working continuously to raise the standard of living of the poor, farmers, labourer and the exploited lot.

The result of this Lok Sabha by-election will not affect Modi government, but it will definitely act as an encouragement to a working government. Patel appealed to the people to vote in favour of BJP's candidate Dnyaneshwar Patil on October 30.

Rajkumar Meo, Hitendrasinh Solanki, Jyoti Yevtikar, Virendra Kavadia, Ramcharan Kushwaha, including city lawyers, doctors, journalists, engineers, businessmen, industrialists and intellectuals were present.

