Madhya Pradesh: MLA Solanki pulls up officials for incomplete projects, negligence in Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Bhikangaon MLA Jhuma Solanki on Tuesday reprimanded the officials for the incomplete development projects. Chairing a review meeting of the block-level department heads in the district auditorium, the legislator directed officers and employees to complete the approved development works within stipulated time. Delay in development projects will not be tolerated anymore, said Solanki directing SDM Milind Dhoke to keep an eye on all the contractors and their work.

Cancel the tenders of those who are negligent in their work and if required also withhold their payment to ensure that the development work can be done on time, said the MLA . Officers and employees of every department were present at the meeting. Solanki expressed displeasure over the negligence of public health department officials and contractors. The MLA pulled up the officials for failing to fit taps at the water connections allotted under the Nal Jal Yojana. Beside, the water connection under the scheme was given at places where there was no water source and at many places the department handed over incomplete work to the panchayat. Solanki directed the department officials to complete the work at the earliest.

2 km road in 2 years !

The construction of a six kilometre road behind Rampura is going at snail’s pace. The road being built at a cost of Rs 3.63 crore was approved on July 14, 2020, and was to be completed within a year. However, even after two years the contractor Sanjay Tomar has so far completed merely two kilometre construction. Despite repeated notices, the contractor could construct only a two kilometre road in over 24 months. SDM Dhoke has directed the official concerned to get the work done at the earliest and withhold the payment to the contractor if he fails to complete the work as per the tender.